The Dirty Three are the rough and ready jewels in the crown of Australian rock and roll history. Born from the need to put food on the table and spawned from the intensely collaborative local Australian music scene in the 80's and early 90's, the Dirty Three pioneered the instrumental rock and roll music scene in Australia with their cathartic, sometimes violent and always spellbinding brand of music. Within a few short years, they achieved local and international success and left Australian shores to take their Music to the world. To this day the band continues to tour the world and serve the music that they see as a real, living and breathing thing that chooses the Dirty Three's custodianship.