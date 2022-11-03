The Discontented Canary

Not Available

A canary is frustrated by being caged, particularly with a parrot taunting him when humans aren't watching. One day, he tricks the kind old lady that owns him into opening the window, and she also leaves the door to his cage open. Freedom! But it's not all it's cracked up to be; the other birds are either cuckoos (complete with Napoleon hat) or shun him, the rain comes and there's no shelter, and a cat is skulking around. After a series of narrow escapes, the canary is more than happy to dash home to the nice warm fire.