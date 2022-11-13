Not Available

A comedic short film about a day in the life of two horrible people. Pierce is an egocentric complainer. Daryl is a judgmental ruthless witch. They are best friends. Together, they are "The Disgustings". In this comedic short film, Pierce and Daryl go through their seemingly lovely day while decimating every person, creation, or ideal they can get their words on. Through their interactions with different humans, they begin to examine the notion that they might not be better than the world.