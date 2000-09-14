2000

The Dish

  • History
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 14th, 2000

Studio

Working Dog

The Dish is a 2000 Australian film that tells the story of how the Parkes Observatory was used to relay the live television of man's first steps on the moon, during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. It was the top grossing film in Australia in 2000.

Cast

Patrick WarburtonAl Burnett - From NASA
Kevin HarringtonRoss 'Mitch' Mitchell - Maneuvers
Tayler KaneRudi Kellerman - Safeguard
Bille BrownPrime Minister
John McMartinU.S. Ambassador Howard
Roy BillingMayor Robert 'Bob' McIntyre

