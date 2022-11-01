The Disneyland Resort Imagineering The Magic

Not Available

Walt Disney established W.E.D. (Walter Elias Disney) Enterprises in December 1952 to help him plan and build Disneyland. This 90 minute DVD is a tribute to Walt and the Imagineers who created the Disneyland Resort. Join today's Imagineers as they take you behind the scenes of the "Happiest Place on Earth." Discover how your favorite attractions from the opening day in 1955 to the newest attractions - Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage - went from dreams, to sketches to reality. DVD Features: Disc 1: - Imagineering the Magic of Disneyland Disc 2: - Disney's California Adventure - What is Imagineering? - Mickey's Trivia Tour - Imagineering New Attractions - Imagineers on Imagineering