The Disobedient

2014

As children, Leni and Lazar were best friends. When Lazar returns from extensive travels abroad for his father's funeral, Leni yearns to reconnect with her childhood soul mate but still feels the sting of their years of estrangement. Nevertheless, hoping to escape the doldrums of adult life, she embarks with Lazar on an impromptu bicycle trip across a gorgeous, sunbaked countryside. As they revel in raucous bouts of disobedience, Leni must decide if their shared language of misbehavior is a bond upon which she can build a life.