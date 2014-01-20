2014

The Disobedient

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 20th, 2014

Studio

Film House Kiselo Dete

As children, Leni and Lazar were best friends. When Lazar returns from extensive travels abroad for his father's funeral, Leni yearns to reconnect with her childhood soul mate but still feels the sting of their years of estrangement. Nevertheless, hoping to escape the doldrums of adult life, she embarks with Lazar on an impromptu bicycle trip across a gorgeous, sunbaked countryside. As they revel in raucous bouts of disobedience, Leni must decide if their shared language of misbehavior is a bond upon which she can build a life.

Cast

Hana SelimovićLeni
Mladen Sovilj
Danijel Sike
Minja Subota
Ivan ĐorđevićJova Fitilj
Marko JanjićMiljan

