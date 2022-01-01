Not Available

White Shadow Pictures Presenting a new Hindi gay web series in Hindi” The Disown” This gay web series is about section 377, focuses on Acceptance & this web series also highlights the myths people have about the LGBT community & the series thus will focus on breaking those myths as well as educated masses for the gay community. This web series is very emotional and heart touching kind of love story, how one educated straight guy sacrifices his family and fight with the rural cultural society’s mentality and he refuse to get married with a girl. and decide to live happily rest of life with one cute innocent gay child. This web series has 6 episodes which are released on official YouTube channel of White Shadow Pictures on 6th April 2019. In every episode, you can watch some emotional scenes and suspense. This web series Produced by Shahid Tausif Sayyed and also played “Varsheet” character in this web series