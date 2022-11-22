The Distorted Island: Heavy Metal and Community in Puerto Rico

Not Available

This documentary explores the development and survival of a small, yet highly active, metal scene in the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico. Heavy metal music seems completely out of place in this setting when examined in the context of the island’s culture and history. Still, a local metal scene has existed during the past 30 years despite the challenges faced, and continues to thrive. How have they done it? That is what the film explores by focusing on the role of their strong communal ties that help them critically assess questions related to national identity, language, colonial politics, religion, gender, social transgression, and survival. You will never see the Caribbean in the same way...