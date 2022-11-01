Not Available

Wilson Pomade, a totally insignificant but pleasant young man, has gone through life unnoticed and unrecognized by others until one day when he encounters the beautiful and elegant Marian Pronkridge, whose only flaw is her blindness. Wilson saves Marian's life, but is overwhelmed by her beauty, unable to speak with her and runs away. However, fate or is it destiny...brings the two together again and they embark on a journey of personal discovery that culminates in a significant, yet unexpected twist in "The Disturbance at Dinner".