The Disturbed

Clyde and Jed are two typical best buddies. They hang out, talk movies, pig out on junk food and then entertain their other common hobby: terrorizing and killing young girls on camera. Their latest victim, Sarah, is totally unaware of what exactly is going on when the two men take her from the trunk of their car and drag her to their bachelor pad. The murderers plan out every detail of the film in front of Sarah, terrifying her and leaving her with only one goal: escape. In her darkest hour, with no chance of survival at hand, a glimmer of hope arrives in the form of a spirit who has something much more wicked planned for these twisted friends.