In Mostar, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, every day for over two hundred years, divers have plunged from the Stari Most, the “old bridge,” which was built in the 16th century. The tradition is handed down from generation to generation and didn't stop during the war, even though the bridge was destroyed in 1993. A few of the divers carry the signs of the conflict on their bodies and in their minds, while a young group, in search of the perfect form, think about the future. An intimate and exclusive view of the life of a group of men who embody the history and feelings of the population to which they belong.