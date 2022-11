Not Available

Set in drought-plagued Northern California in 1976, The Divide chronicles the story of Sam Kincaid (King), an aging rancher with a failing memory, his estranged and independent-minded daughter, Sarah, and Luke, a young ranch hand who finds himself in the midst of a family in crisis. Internal struggles, the realities of an unforgiving landscape, and the need to reconcile a long-ago tragedy collide to create the backdrop for this classic American Western.