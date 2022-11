Not Available

Shot on video and made on an amazingly small budget, The Dividing Hour stars Mike Prosser (who also directed this horror film) as a man who helps drive his bank-robber friends away from the scene of the crime. But when the car stalls and they catch a ride with a stranger, they end up in a farmhouse where nothing is as it seems. Soon, they discover they have enemies to face who are far more menacing than the cops tailing them.