I planned the Divine Comprehension to be my magnum opus however, although it is complete, I never considered it finished. As in PROOF (and, in part, several other of my films) I dispensed with the narrative, creating sequence and short scenes that capture unexpressed emotions or feelings; an unanswered telephone call, the 1,000 Year Old Chinese Egg, fighting hamsters, a fish head floats by in a pristine stream, all tried together with reoccurring motifs. One such sequence includes the victims of the 1904 Slocum Disaster, the reclaiming of their bodies and the funeral service at their church - which is still stands today - all of which were captured in vintage Edison ‘Newsreel“ footage,.