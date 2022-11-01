The Divine Enforcer

Not Available

A mysterious new priest comes to town to stay with fellow men of the cloth Erik Estrada, and Jan-Michael Vincent. Little do they know, this ferocious father possesses extraordinary martial arts skill, crucifix blades and a gold handgun with the cross on the handle. Soon, in this "bad" neighborhood, the priest begins cleaning up the local drug dealing scum-bags. Then he meets lunatic Don Stroud in the confessional, and Stroud claims to be the bloodsucking, skull stealing "vampire" serial killer ravaging the city. The priest encounters a young lass who has visions of Stroud committing his dastardly deeds, and when the vampire kidnaps her the priest speaks the words, "Open the gates of Hell! For I am the right hand of God!!!," and sets off towards his deadliest encounter yet.