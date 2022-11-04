The Divine Martial Arts of Dharma

Not Available

A rumor surfaces that the fighting scriptures, 'Dharma's Secret Technique,' written by the Buddhist priest, Dharma, is secretly hidden in a Buddhist temple in China. The masters who love justice and the warriors of the Biryong Fighting Hall search high and low for the scriptures. Seo Chun-wi has come from Koryo to avenge himself against his parents' enemies. Chun-wi becomes the disciple of the greatest fighting master Tae-baek. He receives 'Dharma's Secret Technique' and begins his training. However, Ma Chun-pyo and his gang have been eyeing the scriptures. They put drugs in Chun-wi's tea and defeat him. They seize 'Dharma's Secret Technique' and even kill Ah-min, Chun-wi's girlfriend. However, through incredible efforts, Chun-wi regains his strength and makes a clean sweep of Chun-pyo and his gang. Chun-wi punishes Suk-in, the enemy of his parents, and returns to his home country.