1928

The Divine Woman

  • Drama

January 12th, 1928

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

[For 9 minute surviving fragment] Lucian, a soldier in Paris, is to ship out for Algiers at 9 that evening. He stops by for a last meal with his love, Marianne. He may be worried that when he leaves she will find another soldier to love. They argue then embrace and, when the clock strikes midnight, he is still in her arms. Is desertion in the cards? Can the relationship survive the military demands and a soldier's obligations?

Cast

Greta GarboMarianne
Lars HansonLucien
Lowell ShermanHenry Legrand
Polly MoranMme. Pigonier
Dorothy CummingMmme. Zizi Rouck, Marianne's Mother
Johnny Mack BrownJean Lery

