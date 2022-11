Not Available

The Dytiscus is a species of the water beetle and they are abundant in stagnant water. The pictures give an unusually accurate idea of the development of this carnivorous insect. These scientific subjects are difficult to make, owing to the details necessary and this particular film contains a struggle between a Tripon which has been caught in the jaws of the Dytiscus for which the camera man had to wait a number of days before the exact situations desired could be secured.