Silverlake’s ultimate fun-loving party couple, Kip and Leena’s marriage is on the rocks. When Leena files for a divorce and announces that she is leaving town to move back in with her parents, Kip is ready to fight until the end to get her back. Leena surprises him by inviting their closest friends and neighbors together for one last party—the divorce party! As tension builds up and emotions run amok, the party quickly gets out of control! Will the couple go their own ways or reconcile? Will their friends help or harm the marriage?