The Dizzy Acrobat

1943

Woody Woodpecker visits the circus. Singing "I Went to the Animal Fair," he strolls through a tiger's cage. As Woody looks at a rhinoceros, the nearby lion eats Woody's hot dog. Woody gets revenge by putting the lion's tail in the bun; the lion eats his own tail. Woody next tries to sneak into the main tent, and the run-ins with the guard take up the rest of the cartoon. First, the guard tells Woody he can work for his admission by watering an elephant, but he's not pleased when Woody ties the elephant's trunk to a hydrant. The chase is on, leading into the lion tamer's cage, onto the trapeze, and bicycling across the tightrope. Both Woody and the guard end up as targets in the shooting gallery.