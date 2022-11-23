The Dockworker's Dream

Not Available

Drawing from Portugal’s rich heritage of shipping, trade, and exploration, “The Dockworker¹s Dream” takes the viewer on a journey downriver, into port, into factories, towns, and families, and out into the great unknown. Different ports of call are framed by the solitary sojourn of a dockworker, perhaps remembering his own past, or dreaming of another¹s. Like the hunters in his dream, the film seeks to recover ancient and seldom viewed images from the recesses of our collective memory.