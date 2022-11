Not Available

The film is a parable about honesty. The tired and sick country physician, doctor Weiss, has worked all through his life. He could finally withdraw from working, but his young successor leaves the district because of a trip abroad. Weisz is asked to continue working for some more time. For all his protestations, nobody seems to listen to him. Eventually, in spite of the protestations of his wife and his bad health condition, he consents.