The Doctor Whore Porn Parody

Science fiction has never been this sexy! Explore the universe, from the deepest, tightest black holes all the way to Planet Queef, with the most infamous Sex Lord to ever travel through sex, time, and space, Doctor Whore. When the earth is attacked by the evil alien cum-collectors, the Cybersemen, the Doctor must save his slutty travel companions & his past self from genital upgrades! So get ready to Ex-sperm-inate in your pants because you're in for the space ride of your life with Doctor Whore!