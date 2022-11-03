The Documented Life and Times of Muhammad Ali - The Greatest

Not Available

Charting the life and times of Muhammad Ali, this documentary begins in Louisville, Kentucky, the birthplace of the future World Heavyweight champion and follows his career from his first amateur fight against Ronnie O'Keefe (for which he was paid the princely sun of $4.00) to the most famous fights of his life: "The Rumble in the Jungle" and "The Thriller in Manilla". Featuring classic footage from legendary fights, as well as interviews with his trainer Angelo Dundee and contributions from Henry Cooper, Joe Bugner and George Forman, this comprehensive guide to Ali’s life and times pays tribute to his unique, warm, and effervescent and charismatic character who took the boxing world by storm.