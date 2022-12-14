The Dog House

Not Available

Spike is building the doghouse of his dreams. However, Tom chases Jerry through the chassis of the house and also pulls a board off it to attack the mouse with. When Jerry perches on Spike's head, even lying on top of his dream house does not stop it from being smashed. Tom bolts, but Spike stomps on his tail, then dusts himself off and wrenches the cat facing in his direction. He issues Tom an ultimatum: leave his dream house alone or suffer the consequences ("Wait a minute pussycat! Ever since I was a pup I've wanted a place of my own and I still want it! But if one thing happens to my little dreamhouse...there's goin' to be moider!").