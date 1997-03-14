1997

The Dog of Flanders

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 1997

Studio

Nippon Animation

Poor but happy, young Nello and his grandfather live alone, delivering milk as a livelihood, in the outskirts of Antwerp, a city in Flanders (the Flemish or Dutch-speaking part of modern-day Belgium). They discover a beaten dog (a Bouvier, a large sturdy dog native to Flanders) and adopt it and nurse it back to health, naming it Patrasche, the middle name of Nello's mother Mary, who died when Nello was very young. Nello's mother was a talented artist, and like his mother, he delights in drawing, and his friend Aloise is his model and greatest fan and supporter.

Cast

Sakura TangeAlois
Debi DerryberryAlois (voice: English version)
Robert LoggiaNello's Grandpa (voice: English version)
Brady BluhmNelo (voice: English version)
Makoto TsumuraNello
Sherry LynnElina (English Version, voice)

View Full Cast >

Images