Not Available

Upon moving to a unfamiliar town, Ellie (Reese Kirkham) is overwhelmed by her new situation. Her family thinks its nerves but Ellie knows something isn't right. Plus, she is 90 percent sure the doll house in her bedroom just ate her brother. How many more family members have to disappear before someone believes her? The Dollhouse is a fun all-age horror film starring Reese Kirkham, Augustine Frizzell. Randy Milholland, Madeleine Ausburn and Jace Duncan."