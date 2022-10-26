1977

The Domino Principle

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Release Date

March 22nd, 1977

Studio

Associated General Films

Tucker is a chronic underachiever and a loser. A Vietnam war veteran who just can't seem to keep out of trouble, in the years since his discharge. The only thing he got out of the war was his skill with a rifle. Now, serving a long stretch in prison for murder, he has hit rock-bottom. But one day a man in a three-piece suit visits him in prison, a man he has never seen before, and informs him that he can walk out of prison a free man if he will shoot someone for them, no questions asked.

Cast

Candice BergenElinore "Ellie" Tucker
Richard WidmarkMarvin Tagge
Mickey RooneyOscar Spiventa
Edward AlbertRoss Pine - a member of the organization
Eli WallachGeneral Tom Reser
Ken SwoffordDitcher

