Not Available

The Donner Party

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Doomed attempt to get to California in 1846. More than just a riveting tale of death, endurance and survival. The Donner Party's nightmarish journey penetrated to the very heart of the American Dream at a crucial phase of the nation's "manifest destiny. Touching some of the most powerful social, economic and political currents of the time, this extraordinary narrative remains one of the most compelling and enduring episodes to come out of the West.

Cast

Timothy Huttonvoice
Gene Jonesvoice
Amy Madiganvoice

View Full Cast >

Images