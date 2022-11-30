The Doobie Brothers On Stage (2009) (DVD1) - 1977

Not Available

The Doobie Brothers - 1977 Live In Soundstage WTTW Studios Chicago, Illinois November, 1977 Lineup: Jeff "Skunk" Baxter - guitar John Hartman - drums Keith Knudsen - drums & vocals Bobby LaKind - drums & percussion Michael McDonald - keyboard & vocals Tiran Porter - bass & vocals Patrick Simmons - guitar & vocals Intro China Grove Takin´It To The Streets Sweet Maxin It Keeps You Running For Some One Special You´re Made That Way Echoes Of Love Interviews Take Me In Your Arms Chinatown Little Darling (I Need You) Black Water Listen To The Music