The Doobie Brothers - Rockin Down the Highway: The Wildlife Concert

Not Available

This historic live concert event unites the three lead vocalists of the Doobie Brothers for a special greatest hits performance including brand new music, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scences footage not available on the television broadcast Tracks: Dangerous, Jesus Is Just Alright, Rockin' Down the Highway, Slack Key Soquel Rag (instrumental), South City Midnight Lady, Clear as the Driven Snow, Excited, Takin' It to the Streets, Minute by Minute, What a Fool Believes, Black Water, Neil's Fandango, Wild Ride, The Doctor, Slow Burn, Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While), Without You, Long Train Runnin', China Grove, Listen to the Music