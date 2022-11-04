The Door to the Flesh

Not Available

Kim Hae-suk and her friends run away from their homes and come to Seoul. There, they find men to support them but soon abandon them once they find jobs. They soon marry other people. During her honeymoon, two women are killed by a psychotic killer. Hae-suk knows that the body is being kept in preservative liquids in the criminology laboratory. But she finds out that the body is missing from the lab. The heart from the body which is in a separate container begins to pump and the evil hands reach towards Hae-suk.