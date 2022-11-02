The Doors: 30 Years Commemorative Edition

Not Available

This Doors DVD compiles three films Live at the Hollywood Bowl, Dance on Fire and The Soft Parade - A Retrospective . The first was filmed live at the Hollywood Bowl in the summer of 1968. The second is a collection of 14 videos, including some rare footage from television performances. The third includes the Doors' last televised appearance on PBS in 1969 in the aftermath of the infamous Miami concert that resulted in Morrison's arrest for "indecent exposure."