The Doors - Feast Of Friends

Feast Of Friends, filmed in 1968, was the first and only film produced about The Doors by The Doors. It offers a cinematic look at The Doors on the road during their summer 68 tour. While never truly completed, the film provides a stylistic approach in true sixties cinémavérité style. Concert performances are intercut with fly-on-the-wall footage of the group in their natural habitat, sometimes playful, sensitive, chaotic and touching. Other than a few appearances in film festivals in 1968, an official release would never be seen until now. Completely restored from the original negative, as supervised by Jim Morrison, the film has been color corrected and cleaned in high definition with the soundtrack totally remixed and remastered by long-time Doors collaborator Bruce Botnick.