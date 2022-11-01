The Doors: From The Outside

Not Available

This brand new documentary tells the story of The Doors through the recollections, memories and stories of those who knew the group and its members best. Included among the contributors for this DVD is Jim Morrison’s widow, Patricia Kennealy-Morrison. The very finest rock journalists and writers, and those who lived through and were affected by The Doors’ music also contribute to the project. The program is further enhanced by the rarest footage of the band in existence, seldom seen photographs, news clips, location shoots and much more. Extras include the featurette, “Conversation with The Lizard Queen,” in which Patricia Morrison reveals her own views about Jim Morrison as an artist, a poet and a visionary.