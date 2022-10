Not Available

A concert video that captures legendary rock 'n' roll band The Doors at the height of the group's powers. The legendary rock group, The Doors, were at their musical peak when this concert footage was taken. Filmed live at the Hollywood Bowl in the summer of 1968, Jim Morrison and the band perform an extended version of "Light My Fire," plus ten of their other most love songs, taking a standing room only audience on an aural journey of mystical worlds and psychedelic experiences.