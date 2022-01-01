Not Available

A short-length feature film based on The Doraemons, a spin-off of the long-running series, Doraemon. It premiered on March 9, 2002 in Japan on a bill with Doraemon: Nobita and the Robot Kingdom. The movie's original plot was written by Fujiko F. Fujio and Motoo Abiko. During the 2002 FIFA World Cup, The movie "The Doraemons: Goal! Goal! Goal!" had shown to the world, to celebrated The Doraemons (because the 2002 FIFA World Cup is the first ever FIFA World Cup had all the 7 teams came from 7 countries of The Doraemons: Japan (Doraemon) as host, Brazil (Dora-rinho), Spain (El Matadora), USA (Dora-the-Kid), China PR (Wang Dora), Saudi Arabia (Dora-med III) and Russia (Dora-nichov)).