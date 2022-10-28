The Double Life of Eleanor Kendall

Not Available

Nellie, née Bouchard, is divorced by wealthy Jack Givens because after a miscarriage even in vitro fails to overcome her infertility. She finds herself destitute as her own account were plundered by someone who stole her maiden identity, Eleanor Kendall. Bank officer lover Dave helps her trace the impostor to Montréal and prevent if being spent on a Corsica home. She starts an affair with British doctor Christopher Dolan, who is in town for a conference, and bumps into Eleanor, a local French tutor and single mother. Instead of informing the police, she gets acquainted with and comes to like 'Eleanor'. Finally the truth catches up, but more complex and perilous then anyone anticipated.