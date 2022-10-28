1974

The true story of a 16 year old (Robin Lee Graham, played by Joseph Bottoms) who aims to become the youngest person to sail around the world in a 23 foot sloop named "The Dove". On his journey he meets and falls in love with a young woman (Patti Ratteree, played by Deborah Raffin) who is also traveling around the world. The story follows Robin around the world to many beautiful locals, as he grows from a boy to a man, finds himself, and finds the love of his life.