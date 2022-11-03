Not Available

The Dove's Lost Necklace

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Italian International Film

This second feature in Nacer Khemir's Desert Trilogy is a visually ravishing folktale reminiscent of "The Thousand and One Nights." The story revolves around Hassan, who is studying Arabic calligraphy from a grand master. Coming across a fragment of manuscript, Hassan goes in search of the missing pieces, believing that once he finds them, he will learn the secrets of love. With the help of Zin, a lovers’ go-between, he meets the beautiful Aziz, Princess of Samarkand. After encountering wars, a battle between false prophets and an ancient curse, he learns that an entire lifetime would not suffice for him to learn the many dimensions of love.

Cast

Navin ChowdhryHassan
Jamil JoudiGiaffar
Chloé Rejon

