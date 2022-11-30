The Down Fishguard

Not Available

The direct line from Swindon, via Bristol Parkway, was built to reduce the journey time from South Wales in conjunction with the Severn Tunnel. In 2002, one service a day continued to Fishguard in connection with the ferry to the Emerald Isle. These are now history but Video 125 cameras managed to ride aboard a First Great Western 125 High Speed Train (HST) before the through services were abandoned. For most of our journey in the cab, we are travelling through Wales on the country's major main line - the South Wales. Engineered by I.K.Brunel, it was the last main line to be built to the 7ft broad gauge. The double line eventually gives way to a single track at Clarbeston Road. The 3/4 mile Fishguard branch is worked by electric token. The train calls at Bristol Parkway, Newport, Cardiff, Bridgend, Port Talbot, Neath, Swansea, and Whitland.