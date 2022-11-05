Not Available

The Downfall of Osen

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Daiichi Eiga

In Tokyo, Osen is the servant girl of an unscrupulous antiques dealer, Kumazawa, who takes in the penniless Sokichi Hata. Kumazawa mistreats Sokichi and Osen, while swindling some Buddhist monks out of their temple treasures. When Kumazawa is arrested, Osen agrees to help Sokichi finance his dream of going to medical school. They live in a humble room, and eventually the only way Osen can find enough money for them is to prostitute herself during the day, without Sokichi knowing. - Will Gilbert

Cast

Daijirô NatsukawaSokichi Hata
Mitsusaburô RamonUkiki
Arata ShibataKumazawa
Genichi FujiMatsuda
Isuzu YamadaOsen

