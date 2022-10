Not Available

Tan Tao Liang plays a man who goes to retrieve his brother (played by Mang Fei) from a war torn area. He finds him, only to have to escape the area with a group of other refugees to a tropical island. Meanwhile Ramon Zamora plays a man tracking down his missing fiance, who happens to be with Meng Fei's character; but a greater conflict threatens the well being of the refugees, and Tan, Meng Fei, and Zamora have to fight together to eradicate the menace.