The Dragon's Demise

Marianne, Mike and Angèle have gathered once more around their mother. In ten days, following the end of the treatment protocol, Claudine will be dead. Ten days? Marianne never grasped the fact that they would have to wait so long, yet she usually understands very well. Luckily, Angèle has worked hard to wrap everything up as tightly as possible and Mike is trying especially hard not to rub anyone the wrong way. Everything will be as fine as can be. Even the dog has never been so affectionate.