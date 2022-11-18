The Drama of a Nun

Not Available

The different traditions interfere with the details, but their fire is the same. It is an undeniable fact that Saint Maria lived during the Ottoman domination and even during the time of the tyranny of Epirus Ali Pasha (1788 - 1822 AD). She was a girl of great beauty. But her physical beauty was in accord with the beauty of her soul. Her ornaments were modesty, piety and temperance. Although at a very young age, she had a mature thought. She resisted all the pleasures that sweet and sly come to destroy the youthful souls. She had decided to devote herself entirely to God. She came from a village in Ioannina. According to tradition, Ali's Pasha's spy saw the Holy Koris, and was surprised by her beauty. He ordered with great secrecy to circle her monastery, capture her and carry her to his palace. But God did not leave this youthful soul helpless.