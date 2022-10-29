Not Available

El somni (The Dream) is a remarkable film directed by Franc Aleu, which shows the creative process of over 40 international artists who participated in a dinner put together as an opera in twelve dishes, with gastronomic creations by the Roca brothers, from the restaurant El Celler de Can Roca. A visual experience that enables the spectator to get to know the dynamic approach and the challenges that have taken the Roca brothers to the top. Images, matter, music, flavor and smell converge on this journey with guests such as Ferran Adrià, Zubin Mehta, Miquel Barceló, Freida Pinto, Sílvia Pérez Cruz and Harold McGee.