The Dream Line

Dream Line is a documentary about the magical power of dreams. It tells the story of professional skier Ptor Spricenieks’ life as a skier and adventurer, follows an astonishing spiritual and physical journey, and shows that dreams can come reality. The film revolves around a recent expedition to Pakistan where some of the world’s best big-mountain skiers together climb and ski the Gashot Peak, a magnificent adventure in a mind-blowing environment. It is an important milestone in the fascinating life of Ptor, which contains elements of physical achievements and spiritual coincidences that can only be explained by the power of dreaming.