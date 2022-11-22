The Dream of Returning

Not Available

A handful of immigrants make a bittersweet pilgrimage back to the land of their birth in this comedy drama. Ten people who have little in common beyond the fact they were all originally from Puerto Rico and now live in New York, discover they've won a contest giving them each a free, all-expenses paid vacation -- in Puerto Rico. While some are eager to visit the place they once called home, others are nervous about what they will find and wary about confronting the people and things they left behind.