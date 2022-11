Not Available

This is a sequel to Monkeys and Lumps. The Dreamless Sleep, the second in an intended trilogy, is a hybrid of drawn animation, live-action and puppetry. The Dreamless Sleep includes brief biographies of historic figures, like Else Bosselman, who drew underwater creatures as described by William Beebe from the windows of the bathysphere; and Christine the Astonishing, a medieval woman mystic. The film is based on a series of interviews with Ima Plume.