The Dreams of Sparrows

The majority of Americans will never realize the plight of Iraqi citizens as they struggle to lead normal lives under the shadow of American occupation. Now, thanks to Iraqi filmmaker Hayder Mousa Daffar and a team of contributing American and Iraqi filmmakers known as the "Iraqeye Group," this historic documentary explores the controversial occupation of Iraq through interviews with those who have experienced it firsthand. As interviews with Iraqi painters, writers, and filmmakers offer a new and unique perspective on the occupation, the filmmakers find themselves drawn further into their subject than they ever anticipated when producer Sa'ad Fahker is killed during the battle over Falluja. Subsequently turning the camera inward in an attempt to make sense of their close friend and co-worker's tragic death, the filmmakers find their own beliefs shaken to the core by the things they have seen and experienced over the course of the film's production.